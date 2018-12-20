



What if You Could Invest $100k Once, Make $20k/Year Forever? EP 251: Jefferson Lilly

Jefferson Lilly, a millionaire who left his Silicon Valley job to become an expert in Mobile Home Park Investment. Listen as Nathan goes over the nuts and bolts of Mobile Home Park Investing with one of the industry's leaders. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Snowball What CEO do you follow? — Sam Zell What is your favorite online tool? — Search Tempest Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — How good this niche of real estate is...I would have started raising outside capital sooner. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan's introduction 02:01 – Welcoming Jefferson to the show 02:15 – Why Jefferson left Silicon Valley to enter mobile home investing 02:40 – "Warren Buffett was right" - Jefferson looked for value investments 03:10 – Mobile home parks yield 300-400 basis points more than apartments 03:30 – Jefferson was 39 with a $100k salary when he got involved with property investing 04:30 – First deal was $450k, with an 80% loan from the bank - put down about $86k 05:17 – Jefferson had almost $1 million saved at this point 06:00 – First property earned about $45k each year 07:00 – 40 filled lots; lot rents $110 per month. 24 vacant lots 08:08 – Jefferson invested in buying and fixing used mobile homes to fill his vacant lots 09:10 – The $20k investment in each used home was repaid by tenants at $600 a month 10:00 – Rental income is about… 12:00 – "If I've got $30k, what are the first steps I should take to find a deal?" 12:30 – Get educated: resources at Park Street Partners 13:00 – For $30k, look to buy a 5-space property, say $100k 14:20 – "If you're not earning 20% on your money, you're doing something wrong." 14:50 – Any state that borders the ocean is a good bet 15:30 – Look at places like LoopNet for starting deals 16:30 – How do I value a mobile home park? Jefferson's advice. 18:00 – Going it alone vs. joining a fund 20:00 – Park Street Partners runs an investment fund 21:40 – They don't charge management fees - they only make money if the fund does 22:40 – Last year the business made around $5 million 3 Key Points: Do your research. If you're moving into a new investing field, take at least 100 hours to really learn what you're doing. Mobile homes have some of the best returns on investment of any property type Consider how much time you want to spend managing a property investment. If you've got the time and want more profits, go it alone; otherwise it's worth looking into funds