Why Most Podcasters Lie with Rob Walch of Libsyn, EP 249: Rob Walsh

Rob Walsh, the VP for Podcaster relationships for Libsyn, and recently named as the 5th most influential person in podcasting. Rob was in podcasting before iTunes was: listen as he and Nathan talk through the ins and outs of business podcasting, how to make a successful show, and what to look for when sponsoring a podcast. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Art of SEO What CEO do you follow? — Jack Welch What is your favorite online tool?— Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I have never had 8 hours of sleep If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— The powerball numbers for December 1, 1989 Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:23 – Nathan's introduction 02:15 – Welcoming Nova to the show 02:45 – What are the trends in business podcasting? 02:50 – Concentrating on 'new and noteworthy' is a waste of time 04:02 – The podcast Top 200 list is calculated only by new subscribers 05:10 – New subscribers doesn't translate to downloads 05:33 – Best resource for investors is the episode list in iTunes 07:20 – Top 5 business podcasts sit at 100s of 1000s of downloads per episode 09:20 – The Top has 250 to 300k downloads per month - how does that compare? 09:58 – Don't look at figures per month - look at per episode 10:21 – The Top averages around 3000 downloads 30 days after an episode 10:50 – The median number is about 150 11:50 – Most business podcasts don't reach the median mark 12:20 – An adjusted average is about 2000 12:40 – A show with 5000 downloads per episode is in the top 8% 13:40 – "Everything comes down to word-of-mouth marketing" 14:30 – The best advice on podcasting is free 14:53 – Advice on sponsoring a podcast 16:40 – Starting a new show: put together your own email list and blast your links out 17:46 – Is anyone putting together something like Wistia for podcasts? 18:40 – Apple is committed to keeping podcast traffic on iTunes 19:30 – Overcast is the most promising new podcast player 20:50 – The 'discoverability issue' in podcasting is a myth 22:05 – Libsyn's business model 23:01 – Libsyn has around 30,000 paying customers 21:45 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: The absolute best way to succeed in podcasting is to create fantastic content. Don't waste your time looking for shortcuts. The quality of advice is usually inversely proportional to how much you pay for it. Podcasting is down to word-of-mouth marketing: if you're making a great product, then help people to talk about it