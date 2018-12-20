



The Top

The Inside Scoop On Building $1b+ Unicorn Data Company with Nova at Bottlenose.com, EP 248: Nova Spivack

Nova Spivack, CEO of Bottlenose - a company that uses data mining to predict long-term market trends. Nova's a notable angel investor, blogger, public speaker, and technological pioneer who's been involved with everything from the development of Siri to the Daily Dot. Listen as Nathan and Nova talk early-stage investment, big data, and the future of AI. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Positioning What CEO do you follow? — Myself What is your favorite online tool?— Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— That the first internet bubble was actually going to burst...that would have been a great opportunity to sell up! Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:45 – Welcoming Nova to the show 03:00 – In 2007 Nova was the first investor in Klout - will net about 100x ROI 04:06 – In 2010 started the Venture studio in LA 05:05 – Venture helped incubate The Daily Dot: the internet's local news website 06:20 – Idea behind Venture is to 'produce' companies: linking money to creativity 07:50 – Produced Daily Dot; Klout; Bottlenose, Live Matrix... 08:20 – Took the CEO position at Bottlenose 09:00 – Early-stage companies don't need CEOs: they need producers 09:50 – The skill set of a producer is very different to that of a late-stage CEO 09:33 – Omelette currently has around 20 big-brand clients 11:20 – What does Nova think of Dose.com and the AI trend? 14:10 – How Bottlenose analytics works 15:00 – Real-time analytics across 100 billion data records per day 15:40 – SAS model: annual subscription with annual contracts of $10,000 - $500,000 16:48 – Discussion of Bottlenose's current fundraising 19:09 – Tabletop entry for big data analytics is around $40 million 21:45 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't let early-stage investors take over your company. The skills they have won't necessarily help you down the track Humans are always going to be needed for creative tasks. Creativity will become more important as automation kicks off Focus on improving yourself and your own performance: don't fret about what anyone else is doing