She Has 5 Kids and Is Making THIS MUCH Per Month? With Kim Ades EP 250

Kim Ades, president of Frame Of Mind coaching. Kim's a performance coaching expert who helps people to examine and shift their thinking using a unique system of journaling. Listen to Kim and Nathan talk performance coaching, the details of Kim's business success, and how to be an entrepreneur with kids. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Scaling Up What CEO do you follow? — Richard Branson What is your favorite online tool?— Dropbox Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Absolutely not If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— That everything would be fine Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:40 – Welcoming Kim to the show 01:55 – Kim now licenses out journaling software developed in her company 02:15 – Licensed for $69 per month to around 400 subscribers 02:31 – Main revenue stream is from coaching at Frame of Mind 03:17 – Prices range from $3600-$10,000 for 10 weeks of coaching 04:24 – Total coaching revenue $600,000 in 2015 05:03 – Business employs 18 coaches 05:50 – Main expenses are phone lines, internet and support staff 06:29 – Overhead around $18,000 per month 07:02 – Revenues split between Kim and the coaches 08:01 – How Kim runs her business with 5 kids 08:30 – "Be where you are" - focus on home at home, and work at work 09:15 – Are you raising your kids to think like entrepreneurs? 09:40 – How Kim's kids are running their own businesses 11:00 – Managing allowances and jobs 14:50 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't panic. Even when times are incredibly challenging, you'll get through them. Changing your mindset is the most important step to improving your performance. Take time to reflect on how you're thinking. If you have kids, teach them that they have to work for their success.