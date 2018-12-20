



EP 247: He's 27, You Won't Believe What He's Doing for Redbull with Ty Stafford of Omelet Agency

Ty Stafford, a video strategist and advertising innovator who featured in this year's Forbes 300 under 30 list. Ty's won awards at the Webbies and Streamies, and has worked with the likes of Walmart, Red Bull and Ubisoft. Listen as Nathan and Ty drill down into content marketing, social media, and the future of brand management. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Orbiting the Giant HairballWhat CEO do you follow? — Stefan KozakWhat is your favorite online tool?— Youtube AnalyticsDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— Not a chanceIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Nothing! I hope my 20 year old self could stay as optimistic and naive as I did - otherwise I wouldn't have had a chance. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:20 – Nathan's introduction02:00 – Welcoming Ti to the show02:17 – What Ti's doing right now 02:35 – Currently helping Red Bull translate social media campaign into sales04:00 – Red Bull is focusing on Facebook for their content marketing05:30 – The challenge of measuring sales impact06:20 – 100,000 views a day is the goal for a piece of content07:20 – Aiming to keep costs of each video beneath $1,00007:50 – Paid a yearly retainer for the project08:30 – Pay range in the high 6 figures09:33 – Omelette currently has around 20 big-brand clients10:20 – Why Ti loves working for Omelette12:30 – How social media content is breaking the traditional model for TV and film15:50 – Famous Five 3 Key Points:Stay optimistic. If you don't know what you can't do...you'll do it. Surround yourself with creative people. Top-notch content marketing has to translate into sales if it's going to pay off.