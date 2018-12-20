



The Top

This Mom of 3 Does Clever Thing Each Morning, Has Made $76 Million with Jana Francis of Steals.com EP 244

Jana Francis, founder and president of Steals, and a mother of three. Listen as Jana shares how she started Steals in her basement and grew the company to the point where it generates nearly $10M dollars. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Purple CowWhat CEO do you follow?— Marissa MayerWhat is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Stop stressing so hard being so poor because one day, you won’t be Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan’s introduction01:35 – Welcome Jana to the show01:40 – How Steals make money03:10 – Holding inventory07:50 – 17% net margin09:43 – Jana started her business in their basement09:56 – $680,000 in 200810:15 – $8M revenues in 201511:56 – 22 employees in total13:07 – Total emails at 375,00016:20 – Snapchat Jana_Steals18:05 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Buying products at a deep discount and reselling at a markup is easy money—IF you’re willing to be patient.Most ecommerce businesses are splitting pennies—that’s their downfall.Iron out a net-margin and hold onto it. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop