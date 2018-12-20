All Series





"I Don't Know How Much I Made in 2015, It's Too Compliated" with Jason Hartman of JasonHartman.com EP 243

Jason Hartman is a self-made millionaire, serial entrepreneur, and host of a killer podcast with more than 3,000 episodes. Listen as Nathan quizzes Jason about his real estate investments, both personal and profession, and finds out what podcasts Jason thinks are the best in the business. Famous 5Favorite Book? – 7 Habits of Highly Effective PeopleWhat CEO do you follow?— Seth GodinWhat is your favorite online tool?— BoxerDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— I wish I held on to some of the properties I soldTime Stamped Show Notes:01:02 – Nathan's introduction01:33 – Welcoming Jason to the show01:47 – Real estate has always been Jason's top revenue source04:09 – Jason's personal real estate investing08:12 – Return comes from a lot more things than just cash flow11:06 – Real estate appreciation and 2008 recession12:27 – Jason's Ten Commandments of Successful Investing14:31 – Jason on podcasts14:57 – www.jasonhartman.com16:03 – The Creating Wealth Show17:10 – 60,000 downloads per month17:53 – Marketing real estate on the podcast19:17 – www.hartmanmedia.com20:55 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Look into rent value ratio vs appreciation.Your cash-flow is largely determined by the amount of leverage you have over a property.Income property is a multi-dimensional asset class. Ten Commandments of Successful Investing – Jason's 10 Commandments Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives