Veteran and CEO Says Business, Not Bullets, Key To Winning Afghan War with Matt Griffin of CombatFlipFlops EP 242

Matt Griffin, a former US Army Ranger and current HMFIC at CombatFlipFlops. Listen as Nathan talks to Matt about how the origins of CombatFlipFlops and what social cause they are supporting with the sales of their footwear. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Drive by Daniel PinkWhat CEO do you follow?— John SercuWhat is your favorite online tool?— ShopifyDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Take care of your body and slow down Time Stamped Show Notes:01:03 – Nathan's introduction01:19 – Nathan introduces Matt01:58 – What CombatFlipFlops do02:23 – 2015 sales came up to $300,00004:55 – The social cause behind the business06:35 – If Matt was the president…09:03 – Started off with their own money for capital10:58 – "We contacted every media we knew to drive people in our website"13:23 – Goal for 2016 is at $1.4M15:55 – Instagram @CFF.GRIFF17:12 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Educate women and families to fight radicalism.Kept rolling initial profits back into the company. Get sources to drive people to your site