



The Top

He 3D Prints Body Parts And Will Do $4m in 2016 with Erik Gatenholm of CellInk EP 241

Erik Gatenholm, founder and president of Cellink, the world’s first bio-ink company. Erik started his own biotech business at age 18, and at 25 exited with $250k. Listen as Erik and Nathan talk biotech, getting investors on board, and why Erik went back to college after his first business. Famous 5Favorite Book? – No LogoWhat CEO do you follow?— Peter ThielWhat is your favorite online tool?— StrikinglyDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— Absolutely notIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Things don’t really work the way people think they do. Keep your vision strong and trust your gut. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan’s introduction01:38 – Welcoming Erik to the show01:40 – Erik’s first biotech company, started at age 1803:05 – How to successful exit a company you founded04.20 – Erik sold his shares for over $250k—a boatload of cash for a 25 year old05:02 – Why Erik went for a Masters degree despite having enjoyed entrepreneurial success07.05 – Talking about the origins of Cellink08.20 – Started based on a product developed by Erik’s father08:36 – They pay a monthly licensing fee of several thousand $10:08 – Currently raising around $200k for trials via convertible note10.30 – Discussion of convertible notes11.55 – How bio-printing works12.22 – Hope to print organs for medical patients13:58 – Ink for printing is a patented hydrogel that mimics human tissue14:50 – dream is to have a ‘A bioprinter in every lab’15:00 – Each unit sells for around $500016:00 – Total 2016 revenue: $4 million17:50 – Famous Five 3 Key Points:Trust your gut and don’t be afraid to do your own thing.If you’re working with specialists, it’s worth going back to study.Find a partner whose skills complement your own. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop