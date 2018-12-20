



The Top

Turning Humans Into Robots For 50 Million Monthly Unique Wesbite Views with Emerson Spartz of Dose.com Ep 240

Leading expert in internet virility, a New York Times bestselling author, and CEO of Dose and OMG Facts, Emerson Spartz. Listen as how Emerson explains how he started as a 12-year-old and dropped out of middle school to become the CEO of a leading virility content website today. Famous 5Favorite Book? – 80 20 Sales and MarketingWhat CEO do you follow?— Tony HsiehWhat is your favorite online tool?— IntentlyDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Spend way more time developing the skill set Time Stamped Show Notes:01:01 – Nathan's introduction01:43 – Welcoming Emerson to the show01:59 – The story behind MuggleNet's 50 Million viewsLink SwapsLooked for ideasRecruiting04:29 – Negotiating with writers before Dose05:25 – 50 content pieces per day for Dose05:53 – Raised $35M07:56 – Team size of 5008:37 – Start of A-B TestingUse FacebookHeadlines and Thumbnails09:57 – Keppler Technology11:05 – 1 hour to 1 day execution to distribution11:47 - $5-10 for testing headlines and thumbnails14:30 – Behind the article seeding process15:52 – How Dose makes $$$17:26 – 15M unique website views17:38 – www.emersonspartz.com19:05 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:You have to be good at recognizing top talent.When you find talented talent, find a way to add it to your organization. First obtain a compelling vision, then obtain a compelling pitch. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books.MuggleNet's – The Top Harry Potter fan website on the planet