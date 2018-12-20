



This 30 Year Old Bought a $6.2m Apartment Complex And Makes How Much Cash Flow? With Joe Fairless Episode 239

Joe Fairless, the youngest Vice President of an NYC ad agency, and host of the Best Real Estate Advice Ever Podcast. Listen as Joe shares how he left his executive position to open a website, only to fail and later discover his true knack for real estate. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Crucial ConversationsWhat CEO do you follow?— Gary Keller and Jay PapasanWhat is your favorite online tool?— QuotifulDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— It's okay that things aren't going exactly how you want them to go Time Stamped Show Notes:01:05 – Nathan's introduction01:34 – Nathan welcomes Joe01:47 – Vice president at 29 years old03:00 – "I decided to launch a product without clients and it flopped"04:18 – Knowing when you fail04:52 – Joe on real estate05:57 – Followed blogs like Bigger Pockets, read books like The Complete Guide in Buying and Selling Apartment Building, Commercial Real Estate for Dummies06:42 – Joe's first deal11:16 – Joe got a business partner after the first deal13:51 – Best Real Estate Advice Ever Podcast14:22 – 120,000 monthly podcast downloads in February 201615:35 – Production costs $25,00016:39 – www.joefairless.com 18:14 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Do not launch a product without clients.When you don't have any clients, you don't have a business—never lose sight of that.Follow blogs and read books to guide you—learn from others. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books.Best Real Estate Advice Ever Podcast – Joe's podcastBigger Pockets – blog Joe Recommends Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives