This Entrepreneur Served 10 Years in The Army, You Won't Believe What Happened Next with Michael Slavin EP 237

Michael Slavin, author of One Million in The Bank, a CEO and founder, and former commander of two army aviation units. Listen as Michael shares how he ended up losing everything after his service to the military and how he got back on his feet 7 years later to build a business and how he banked his 1st million dollars. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Accidental GeniusWhat CEO do you follow?— Paul GrahamWhat is your favorite online tool?— DropboxDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Pay attention on learning technnology Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan's introduction01:28 – Welcoming Michael to the show01:39 – 10 years of service in the army01:55 – Writing One Million in the Bank02:09 – "I struggled badly for 7 years. I lost everything."03:26 – US Emerald Energy06:55 – Biggest loss of $1.2M in a well07:12 – More details on the book07:48 – Frank Nunez10:33 – 1500 books sold in 5 months13:51 – Audio book15:23 – "I spend most of my time taking care of my wife (who has Parkinson's)"16:38 – www.onemillioninthebank.com19:03 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:You don't need a new and innovative idea to be successful.You don't need your own money to be successful.There's lots of FREE help—you just have to ask. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books.