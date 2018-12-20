



The Clever Way This 26 Year Old Is Making $128k/mo PROFIT with Regan Hillyer Episode 236

Regan Hillyer, a personal development coach, wellness educator, and founder of Regan International. Listen as Regan walks The Top audience through the nuances of her all-online coaching program, and explains what she does to ensure the programs stay tailored to her clients' needs. Famous 5Favorite Book? – E-MythWhat CEO do you follow?— Gary VWhat is your favorite online tool?— ClickfunnelsDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Just jump straight to a personal brand Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan's introduction01:46 – Welcoming Regan to the show02:04 – How Regan generates revenue02:16 – An all-online coaching and education Success MindsetPersonal Branding05:19 – 3 one-on-one clients summed up to $50K07:45 – Walking away with your own personal brand09:25 – Robin Nikora Scott—certified change specialist10:43 – 200 clients in the low-end membership site11:59 – Tailored programs basing on clients' needs12:31 – You need to compound your success on focus on one thing13:09 – www.reganhillyer.com16:15 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:You grow out of each other sometimes when you're working very closely.A coaching business isn't about having a good product, it's about having good access. Compound your success and focus on the one thing you do better than ANYONE. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books.Robin Nikora Scott—certified change specialist Regan recommends Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives