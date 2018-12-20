



Why Is He Scared to Share Revenue Numbers? EP 235 with Randy Rayess

Randy Rayess, co-founder of VenturePact, a Saas platform that helps businesses manage software development teams. Listen as Nathan quizzes Randy on his professional history, and the disparity between revenue models, particularly the difference between a SaaS versus retainer model. Famous 5Favorite Book? – High Output Management by Andy GroveWhat CEO do you follow?— David Sacks and Scott CookWhat is your favorite online tool?—f.luxDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Stop stressing and worrying about things that are (ultimately) not really relevant to your success. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan's introduction01:23 – Welcoming Randy to the show01:27 – Talking about machine learning02:15 – How Randy makes $$$03:15 – Currently working with a hundred clients05:50 – SaaS vs Retainer Model06:50 – Revenue in 201513:58 – Competitors15:24 – Connect at randy@venturepact.com and @randyrayess17:15 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Life is too short to constantly worry about things that don't really matter.Machine learning is the way of the future—get on board the train or get left behind.Don't hate or envy your competitors—study them to find out what they do better than you and adapt. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible.Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives