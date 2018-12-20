



Here's a Creative Artist Who Knows How to Make $1m with Molly Marie EP 234

Molly Marie Keyser, a photographer and insanely creative entrepreneur who found her niche in boudoir photography. Listen as Nathan asks Molly to share her keys to entrepreneurial growth, and explain how she went from the depression of debt to a million dollar business. Famous 5Favorite Book? –Breakthrough AdvertisingWhat CEO do you follow?—Cameron LunaWhat is your favorite online tool?—OBS Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Get started on your business as soon as you know what it's going to be—it doesn't matter if you're in college. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:30 – Welcoming Molly to the show01:36 – Molly's 1st business?—photography01:50 – How Molly Made $$$02:25 – Multiple 6-figures with the portrait studio02:59 – Molly's lines of business03:49 – www.BootyShorts.com 04:22 – www.ventureshorts.com 05:55 – Info product pricing08:05 – How Molly uses her money08:30 – Annual expenses are under $100K09:22 – Most of the money goes into Molly's retirement account and her business savings account09:55 – When it comes to working in ART—people quit way to early10:28 – You gotta do what you don't love at first so you can get some cash to start playing11:44 – When you establish your first business, diversify!12:05 – www.VentureShorts.com 13:42 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:You CAN turn art into a career.At the beginning—you can't necessarily do what you love, you have to do what makes cash.Have multiple revenue streams. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.www.BootyShorts.com – One of Molly's companieswww.ventureshorts.com -- Another one of Molly's companies and the best place to contact her. CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives