YEC Lands Forbes Partnership, 1000's of Paying Members Early EP 232

Ryan Paugh, a man who builds kick-ass communities for entrepreneurs and Gen Y dreamers. Listen as Nathan asks Ryan about what inspired him to get into community building, how he does it so effectively, and what enticed Forbes to become one of his partners. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Lessons in AffluenceWhat CEO do you follow?—NoneWhat is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Create early on—don't wait until you're in your late 20s Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan's introduction 01:30 – Welcoming Ryan to the show02:00 – Ryan's main focus 04:31 – You've got to have real people behind the scenes04:53 – How Ryan drives revenue06:05 – What it costs to join Founders Society07:22 –Roughly 500 members09:15 – Total membership of the Forbes Partnership—it's in the thousands09:44 – Forbes gets a cut—that's why they take the time to support the community10:55 – These communities are both an online and offline venture11:53 -- @RyanPaugh13:49 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:At the end of the day, you need real people to run your company.You have access to more communities than you realize—get out there and take advantage of them.If you're willing to offer them a monetary cut, you can secure BIG, name-brand partners. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Founders Society – One of the communities operated by RyanMallard Creatives – Provider of Show Notes