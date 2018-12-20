



The Top

2 Moms, 6 Kids Get Deal on Shark Tank, Take us Behind the Scenes EP 231

Jenny Greer and Erin Bickley of Hold Your Haunches, a women’s wear company that makes products designed to show a more shapely you. Listen as Nathan, Erin, and Jenny banter back and forth about the challenges of growing a business from scratch and what going on the hit TV show Shark Tank was really like. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Shark TalesWhat CEO do you follow?— Mark ZuckerbergWhat is your favorite online tool?— WunderListDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—You’re not always going to have this body Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan’s introduction 01:49 – Welcoming Erin and Jenny to the show01:53 – The idea for Hold Your Haunches02:32 – Started in 201003:15 – Why go on Shark Tank?03:37 – Free Publicity04:38 – Re-negotiation05:24 – What going on Shark Tank was like08:12 – More than $1.5M in 201408:25 -- $500K in product sold within 72 hours of airing on Shark Tank09:40 – Average cart checkout is worth $200 ($100 an item)10:12 – The number of customers varies per month10:30 – Went from 800 email subscribers to 16K subscribers thanks to Shark Tank12:00 – Most valuable piece of off-air advice?—you don’t have to get it right, just get it going14:20 – www.ShopHYH.com 15:50 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:You can always convert negatives into positives if you’re willing to be creative. Get into the public eye and watch your business BOOM.Find friends in high places. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Hold Your Haunches – Women’s shapewear companyShark Tank – TV show Erin and Jenny went on CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop