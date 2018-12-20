



The Top

From Apple to Raising $250k on Kickstarter For His New Hardware Company with Nils Mattison EP 230

Nils Mattisson, CEO of Minut, a company that designs tools to help homeowners monitor their homes. Listen as Nathan grills Nils on the basis of Minut’s product pricing, their investment sources, and the likelihood of Minut taking off in the consumer hardware market. Famous 5Favorite Book? –The Innovator’s DilemmaWhat CEO do you follow?— None What is your favorite online tool?—SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Always take the leap, no matter the fear.Time Stamped Show Notes:01:03 – Nathan’s introduction 01:09 – Welcoming Nils to the show01:25 – Nils role at Apple02:05 – Working on the original iPhone 03:53 – What Minut does05:43 – How the Minut algorithm works07:19 – Finding success on Kickstarter08:20 – The costs of production for Minut08:45 – In consumer hardware, prices drop rapidly as products take off—sell for 4x production cost10:31 – How are new buyers finding the product10:44 – Pre-sold 4K products, now delivering11:21 – Eight team members11:30 – Backed by a variety of investors13:27 – Raised nearly $500K thus far14:53 – Nils@Minut.com 16:14 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Be courageous—make the leap of faith.Just because you work for a kick-ass company (like Apple), doesn’t mean you need to stay there.If you want to get into consumer goods, Kickstarter is GREAT way to test the market. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Minut – Nils’ company CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop