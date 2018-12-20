



$172k in Debt to $2/5m/Year Painting Company with Father of 2, Matt Shoup EP 229

Matt Shoup, a man who took himself from nearly $200K in debt to life as a millionaire before the age of 30. Now Matt is making a major career pivot to speaking, coaching, and motivation. Listen as Matt shares his rags to riches story, and why he decided to change careers in spite of a THRIVING operation. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Total Money MakeoverWhat CEO do you follow?— Curt RichardsonWhat is your favorite online tool?— InfusionsoftDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Bring others up the mountain with you.Time Stamped Show Notes:01:03 – Nathan's introduction 01:29 – Welcoming Matt to the show02:12 – Matt's main income stream in 2015 03:15 – Why not stay in painting?03:30 – Being told you're not good enough04:58 – Why Matt doesn't sell the painting company—because why shed a recurring revenue stream?05:40 – Earning money through coaching06:35 – Matt's Mastermind is the main revenue generator on the coaching side09:45 – Why not kick back and let the money roll in?—because there's no way to help people10:27 – Matt's two-cents: "I exist to help others live with excellence"12:55 – www.MattShoup.com 14:15 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Live with excellence.Find a way to help people.Don't stay in a business just because the money is good—if your heart isn't in it, move on. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.M and E Painting – Matt's painting company