Italian Fashion Brand Doing $12m/Year In Transaction Volume EP 227

Diego Abba, president of Italist, an eCommerce site that sells luxury Italian items. Listen as Diego shares his experience working with consumer giants like Proctor & Gamble and Activision, as well as his inspiration to abandon the security of the corporate world to venture out into the uncertain plain of entrepreneurship. Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Ultimate QuestionWhat CEO do you follow?— N/AWhat is your favorite online tool?—Skype Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Stay more zen Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan's introduction01:57 – Nathan welcomes Diego02:10 – Diego's experiences in Bain, Proctor & Gamble, Activision and Global Bank03:45 – Speaking on Activision05:00 – Italist05:50 – 2015's transaction volume $10M06:39 – How Italist makes money07:00 – The idea of Italist revolves around creating the look and feel of an Italian Luxury Store within the confines of the digital space07:36 – Percentage income is 20-30% of retail value09:23 – Farfetch11:20 – There are 2 seasons in luxury goods –spring/summer and winter13:03 – Gross margin of $250,00014:17 – Affiliates17:23 – Who would you love to sell to one day? –Ebay or Amazon21:12 – www.fab.com comparison21:34 – The key is to stay focused, do the best you can, and keep the rest simple22:40 – Diego's LinkedIn 3 Key Points:You company website has to have a look and feel that is reflective of your product or service.If you're going to get into the consumer luxury goods market, be ready for a dogfight.The key to success has three teeth—focus, effort, and simplicity. Resources Mentioned:Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Italist – company founded by Diego that sells Italian luxury items across 85 countriesFarfetch – a competitor of Italistwww.fab.com -- another rival of ItalistActivision – An American video game publisher