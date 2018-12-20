



The Top

Cirrus Insight Is Doing $640k in MRR (Dec 2015) With Much Bigger Plans EP 226

Brandon Bruce is the co-founder and CEO of Cirrus Insight, a plug-in app for Gmail and Outlook that tracks emails, schedules meetings, and updates sales figures automatically. Listen as Brandon takes The Top audience into the intricacies of his business, and shares how he “worked-backwards” from the perspective of the end-user to build a winning brand. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Good Strategy, Bad StrategyWhat CEO do you follow?— N/AWhat is your favorite online tool?— Assistant.toDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Start a company as soon as possible Time Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan’s introduction01:33 – Nathan welcomes Brandon01:57 – Cirrus Insight’s revenues for 2015 - $6.5M ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue)02:28 – What Cirrus Insight does02:57 – It was really built for ourselves – we found ourselves constantly switching between Gmail and Salesforce 03:55 – The secret of ranking so well in the Salesforce app exchange? Positioning and designing the brand as an end-user based application04:48 – Huge benefits can be drawn from the volume of users as well as the volume of reviews07:30 – MRR was $640,00009:39 – Net negative churn11:39 – Best spend was on events and partner marketing14:07 – We try our best to stay really close to the customer and make sure we’re providing value everyday16:16 – Focus on the Google market16:45 - @CirrusInsight and www.cirrusinsight.com/blog 3 Key Points:Your company, product, etc. needs to be engineered from the perspective of the end-user.Stay close to your customers—provide value EVERY day.Events and partner marketing are a great way to spend your marketing dollars.Resources Mentioned:Gmail – google-owned web-based email serviceOutlook – a free personal email service from MicrosoftSalesforce – an enterprise cloud that provides CRM software solutionsHost Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable. CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop