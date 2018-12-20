



He Got 17m YouTube Subscribers and 1b+ Views EP 224

Nathan interviews Mickey Meyer, a digital media producer and the co-founder of JashNetwork, a multi-tiered digital media studio. Listen as Nathan quizzes Mickey on his role as a producer, and how he makes money as a digital media producer. Famous 5Favorite Creative/Production Book? – The book he's currently writing which is The TelevisionWhat CEO do you follow?— Ted SarandosWhat is your favorite online tool?—Final CutDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Have fun Time Stamped Show Notes:01:20 – Nathan's introduction02:10 – Nathan welcomes Mickey03:05 – Mickey walks us through Epic Rap Battle04:28 – 13M-17M Youtube subscribers with billion views per video05:21 – Mickey talks about his job in production05:27 – Think first and foremost, about consistency06:33 – If you can build those long standing relationship with your audience, it gives them something to look forward to07:42 – The Top production secret08:53 – Content is king09:35 – Look for something that will stand out, something that people can latch on to10:06 – You want to make sure that you do have vibrant colors10:40 – Production for Jash's12:10 – Getting users to longer session times14:04 – Start focusing more on narrative, long-form content14:59 – Doing what people are searching all the time and not just trends15:37 – Our strategy is more in line with the overall entertainment industry16:50 – Make money in a lot of different ways21:45 – Paying someone to distribute a video (on a Youtube channel)22:00 – It is a very intimate relationship on that channel with that audience26:52 – Mickey's instagram 3 Key Points:Consistency is king in the world of content.For years, the emphasis has been on short-form content—that trend is reversing.Speaking of trends—do not pigeonhole yourself by keeping your content trend-centric—find a way to engage with people's interests long-term.Resources Mentioned:Epic Rap Battle – An online media platform Mickey helps to produceShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives