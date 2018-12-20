



How to Get Event Organizers To Tell You Speaker Budget With Shari Alexander EP 223

Shari Alexander persuasive coach and entrepreneur . Listen as Shari highlights how her coaching services, how she earns money through speaking, and her exciting plans for growth in 2016. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Creativity IncWhat CEO do you follow?— NoWhat is your favorite online tool?—CalendlyDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Do it your way—don't get distracted by ever shiny object that comes across your path Time Stamped Show Notes:01:12 – Nathan's introduction01:46 – Nathan welcomes Shari02:00 – How Shari makes money02:32 – 2015's revenue -$150,00003:12 – One-on-one coaching packages04:05 – Getting paid to speak and how negotiation works09:16 – Plans for 201609:48 – Reach out to people that are familiar or inside of your target market—everything else is a waste of time10:07 – If you're just getting started in Lead Gen, start by reaching out to people you know10:35 – Building an email list and doing webinars 11:33 – How many are in your list? – I don't have a big list, only about 3500, but it is engaging12:45 – www.observeconnectinfluence.com12:57 –shari@observeconnectinfluence.com 3 Key Points:Getting paid to speak isn't as easy as it seems.When you're first getting started with outreach, begin with people you know. KNOW YOUR TARGET MARKET.Resources Mentioned:Influence HQ – Shari's group mentorship programHost Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.www.observeconnectinfluence.com – one of the best ways to reach Shari CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives