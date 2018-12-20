



Magic Words That Make People Buy with Ray Edwards EP 221

Ray Edwards, a best-selling author and a copywriting coach. Listen as Nathan asks Ray about books, the mechanics of publishing, how he was able to sell a thousand copies before getting promoted, and how affiliation works. Famous 5Favorite Business Book? –The Biography of John AdamsWhat CEO do you follow?— Peter DiamandisWhat is your favorite online tool?—EvernoteDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Don't do credit cards, invest your money, spend less than you earn, take better care of your body…most of the stuff you worry about in your 20s you won't even remember so lighten up. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:17 – Nathan's introduction01:54 – Nathan welcomes Ray02:07 – Writing Riches02:42 – Ray's revenue stream03:00 – How to Write Copy that Sells05:30 – It's relatively easy to get published compared to how hard it is to write06:03 – Mechanics of publishing Ray's book with Morgan James07:50 – Business books should be positioning pieces to win clients08:27 – As a result of having written the book, I can attribute directly or indirectly at least $.5M in revenue 09:07 – The goal with this one (How to Write Copy that Sells) is to sell a lot more books10:02 – We're looking for list placement in the book list10:36 – How did you get the first thousand sales? – Just from my email list11:11 – How big is your email list? –It was about 37,000 people11:28 – We went through this whole campaign, for about 2 weeks, basically driving people off the list. Now we are about 17 to 18,00011:55 – Lining up affiliates for the book12:45 – How did you do the $400,000 in one month? –We sold to our own list and we had affiliates to promote the course on their list13:42 – I am the most expensive direct response copy writer in the internet14:17 – Sometimes people forget that they need to pay you royalties and you start chasing them14:45 – Making the Call to Action effective15:08 – What would you headline this podcast to maximize downloads? –Magic Words that Make You Rich15:25 – www.rayedwards.com 3 Key Points:Writing something that people want to ready is a lot harder than getting published. If you're working on a royalties payment scheme find a way to automate it so you're not chasing down payments. Life is short—lighten up. Resources Mentioned:Writing Riches – book authored by RayHow to Write Copy that Sells –the updated version of Writing RichesMorgan James –the publisher that published Ray's two booksHost Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.