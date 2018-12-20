



$70m Loaned in One Click Mortgage Lending Business with Jason van den Brand of Lenda.com EP 220

Jason van den Brand, owner of Lenda, to the podcast. Lenda is a financial services company that lets people refinance their mortgages with greater ease. Listen as Jason shares his company's astounding start and explains how Lenda is removing the financial middlemen to give their clients more value. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Traction: Get a Grip on Your BusinessWhat CEO do you follow?— Elon MuskWhat is your favorite online tool?—Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —At the end of the day, it's all about the network so don't worry so much about your GPA. Go and meet more people. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:20 – Nathan's introduction01:30 – Nathan welcomes Jason van den Brand02:20 – Jason's take on the Quicken Loans Controversy03:34 – About Lenda03:45 – If you go online today, your mortgage is going to end up looking like a big giant stack of paperwork05:10 – "We are an automated underwriting process so we're predicting what kind of documentation you're going to need to qualify for the home loan."06:28 – Loan servicers07:04 – Wells Fargo07:34 – Loans split up after they transmit it09:27 – We are moving toward servicing our own loans10:28 – Currently raised about $3.8M11:02 – Warehouse Line of Credit11:20 – We hold our loans for 6-7 days before they get sold off to the final investor who will actually service the loan11:56 – $25M pipeline13:36 – Almost $70M loans passed from October 2013 to January 201613:50 – How much money Lenda made in 2015 and how did you do it? -$500,000 – we make a margin on the loan amount15:39 – Because we're building technology, we don't have loan officers in our model16:50 – Continuously practice vertical integration19:50 – This business model is going to work because it eliminates middle men, and when you do that, you eliminate costs21:05 –@vandenTweet 3 Key Points:The mortgage industry as it exists today is a dinosaur. When you use technology to replace middlemen or redundant people you cut costs dramatically—that savings can be passed back the consumer.We can make this business model and completely remove all the middle men in the transactionResources Mentioned:Lenda – Jason's companyWells Fargo – a loan servicer Jason mentionedWarehouse Line of Credit – the credit line Lenda is usingCreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives