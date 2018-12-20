



The Top

26 and Managing $8.4m In Adspend with Fehzan Ali of Adscendmedia.com EP 219

Fehzan Ali, Co-Founder & CEO at Adscend Media LLC, home of award-winning offer walls, and advertising solutions for mobile app and web publishers. Listen as Nathan quizzes Fehzan on the Adscend revenue model, and inquires about the future of the adwall business. Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard ThingsWhat CEO do you follow?— NoWhat is your favorite online tool?— Google DocsDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Sales is critical and I wish I knew more about it early on Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan’s introduction 01:35 – Welcoming Fehzan to the show02:12 – Focusing on the user increases profitability02:25 – Measuring interest from publishers and advertisers02:45 – Doing $100K a month in advert spend03:12 – Only paid for app installs or actions04:05 – How Adscend makes money?—Take 30% of the spend received04:52 – Breaking down the spend07:20 – Founded company in 2009, been in rewarding space for 10 years07:39 – Fehzan is ONLY 26!09:50 – Keeping 30% of $13M10:25 – User engagement with the offer wall11:18 – 95% of revenue is mobile11:31 – Based in Austin, TX12:25 – bootstrapped with $10K12:35 – Most profits have been reinvested13:08 – Fehzan@AdscendMedia.com 13:30 – Ashu’s Twitter Handle 3 Key Points:Reinvest your profits if you want to grow.Practice and refine your sales pitch.Don’t balk at bootstrapping a business just because you don’t have a lot startup capital. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable. The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop