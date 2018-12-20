



Sold 5 Companies Before Age of 30, Now Side Stream Income is $500k/Year with Lane Campbell EP 218

Listen as Lane Campbell shares his insight on the importance of partnerships for rapid growth, the challenges of finding quality technical talent, and his plans for the future. Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard ThingsWhat CEO do you follow?— Mark ZuckerbergWhat is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Leave college early. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan's introduction 01:28 – Welcoming Lane to the show01:33 – The 5 companies Lane sold before he was 3002:20 – Lifetime value of exits was south of $10M02:45 – Lane's current projects03:51 – His #1 focus right now is TBD04:44 – Lane's #1 income stream is Create.ly05:39 -- $20-$40K is Lane's consulting fee07:25 – Use partnerships and incentives to grow rapidly08:18 – Even if you're a name brand you can still decline in revenue year of year09:05 – Create.ly did roughly $500K in 201509:52 – The challenge of attracting top technical talent11:26 – The cost of hiring an $80K salaried employee in the U.S. is $26K13:43 – www.LaneCambell.com 3 Key Points:Take advantage of partnerships and incentivize your offerings to grow quickly. Just because you're a household name/brand doesn't mean you're infallible. Top technical talent is hard to find and harder to lock up—if you find it put a vice on it. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Create.Ly – Lane's current income generator