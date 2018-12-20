



The Top

His Action Marketing Agency did $2.5m Last Year with Fritz Heffinger of OutCold.com EP 217

Fritz Heffinger, President at OutCold, an action media company that specializes in creating unforgettable brand experiences in the most unexpected ways. Listen as Fritz outlines the origins of his company’s unique name, and why action media exposure is changing how businesses approach branding and outreach. Famous 5Favorite Book? – NoneWhat CEO do you follow?— Steve DimeWhat is your favorite online tool?— AsanaDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Don’t take life so seriously. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:11 – Nathan’s introduction 01:27 – Welcoming Fritz to the show01:36 – Named after the movie “OutCold”02:12 – How OutCold makes money04:18 – Dive right into unique forms of marketing and communication05:29 – Depending on the variety of experience, they charge between $300-600K06:35 – Revenue in 2015 was $2.5M07:34 – 11 Full-time and 400 Part-time employees08:03 – Take advantage of local people and resources09:14 – Nathan talks about future plans—Public or Bust!10:05 – The technical aspects of converting a shipping container into livable spaces11:03 – Making the leap from $2M a year to $10M a year11:30 – Media space isn’t a personal connection—the tide is turning12:19 – Fritz@OutCold.com 3 Key Points:Employ local resources—people, businesses, etc.Start building real relationships with your customers.Life is for living, not sweating—stop taking it so seriously. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.OutCold – The 2001 movie Fritz named his company after The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop