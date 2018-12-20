



The Top

Quit $100k+ Private Equity to Move to South America, Does $1m Tax Business Now with Vincenzo Villamena of Online Tax Man EP 216

Vincenzo Villamena, the founder of OnlineTaxman.com, the best resources for U.S. Expats looking to stay on the good side of the IRS. Listen as Nathan and Vincenzo discuss Private Equity in-depth, moving to South America, and starting OnlineTaxman from scratch. Bio:No Bio Available Famous 5Favorite Book? – The 4-Hour Work WeekWhat CEO do you follow?— Elon MuskWhat is your favorite online tool?— Solve 360Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Don’t get a job, just pursue your dreams and ideas Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan’s introduction 01:52 – Welcoming Vincenzo to the show02:00 – Making money selling candy03:30 – Talking PwC and the Big 4 in general04:45 – Got into Private Equity for the money05:28 – Getting paid in Private Equity06:00 – Bonuses were highly discretionary06:30 – Talking about “Carry”08:15 – It’s all about networking09:00 – Describing a private equity deck09:43 – The balance between hardcore numbers and noise11:00 – Describing IRR (investment rate of return)11:28 – Generally in Private Equity you can expect to lock up your money for 5 years13:55 – Moving to South America14:39 – Living in Argentina and discovering the tax opportunity for Ex-Pats16:05 – Clients around the world16:24 – In January 2016, did $40K in revenue and close to $1M for the year17:00 – 7 employees, all virtual17:25 – Vincenzo@OnlineTaxMan.com 3 Key Points:Go for your dreams—not a “job”—from day 1.Do NOT make a decision purely for the money.You can have a company that is completely virtual. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Carry – Share of profits paid to investment managerPwC – Pricewaterhouse Coopers The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop