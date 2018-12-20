



$16m Just Raised and 1 Billion Monthly Active Views with Ashish Patel of NowThis EP 215

Ashish Patel, the VP of Social Media at NowThis & Executive-in-Residence at Lerer Hippeau Ventures. Listen as Nathan and Ashish discuss entrepreneurial life within the media space, and how NowThis is changing the way people approach mobile video. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Art of WarWhat CEO do you follow?— Richard BransonWhat is your favorite online tool?— TweetDeckDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Know that life is a marathon, not a sprint—take your time and stop stressing Time Stamped Show Notes:01:12 – Nathan's introduction 01:36 – Welcoming Ashish to the show02:55 – Working with Shell Oil04:12 – Like to produce content that's about 4 Mins long05:08 – Lots of businesses are trying to find a way to make content for Snapchat and Instagram08:00 – Working with Joe Biden08:19 – Custom pricing for working with Shell Oil—a campaign based model, generally more than $100K09:18 – How do you transform 10 minutes of footage into dozens of different assets?09:53 – You have to know the KPIs of your business11:05 – Most videography is happening on mobile today11:33 – Text on screen is to make the videos "Agnostic"12:53 – Facebook film is where the platform is getting the most traction13:23 – Trying to optimize for retention14:03 – Hook users with compelling visuals EARLY15:40 – Around 1 billion views a month across all channels16:18 – Connect via any of the NowThis social channels 3 Key Points:Know your KPIs.Hook your site visitors EARLY with compelling visuals. Life is a marathon, not a sprit—slow down and smell the flowers people! Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Sidekick – The online tool Ashu can't live withoutPitch Anything – Ashu's favorite business bookJack Dorsey – The CEO Ashu follows