She's Sold 20m Stickers and Will Do $100m By 2018 with Andrea Lake Ep 214

Andrea Lake - As owner of six successful businesses, Andrea has a unique insight into what it takes to not only start a business, but turn it into a winner. Listen as she shares her trade secrets for aspiring entrepreneurs. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Do Cool ShitWhat CEO do you follow?— Jeff WalkerWhat is your favorite online tool?— 15-5Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Worrying is unnecessary, it's a waste of time. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:12 – Nathan's introduction 01:32 – Welcoming Andrea to the show01:57 – StickerJunkie started before YogaJunkie02:25 – Build and hold kinda girl02:40 – Currently owns 6 companies03:17 – Lessons.Biz and StickerJunkie are the most profitable businesses05:12 – All sticker companies do well and have solid recurring revenue05:48 – Andrea would exit StickerJunkie for a number just north of $5M09:11 – Licensing versus Sales11:00 – Talking Lessons.biz 12:55 – Have 2400 email addresses on list via BF ads—spent $.50 a name13:25 – Course pricing models14:30 – Build a T-shirt Empire—NOT on Amazon yet, but it will be16:35 – The 1st day you launch your website is the worst day of its life17:23 – Measuring success for Lessons.Biz17:47 – www.AndreaLake.com 3 Key Points:Don't obsess over online metrics.Keep your fingers in lots of different pots.You don't have to sell a business to WIN—you can keep and hold.