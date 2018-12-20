



Female Led SaaS Company $3m ARR Goal By EOY 2016 with Ishveen Anand of OpenSponsorship EP 213

Nathan speaks with Ishveen Anand, the CEO of Open Sponsorship, a membership-based platform that connects brands with athletes looking for sponsors. Listen as Nathan asks Ishveen about the origins of the company, their latest round of funding, and life as one of Forbes 30 Under 30. Famous 5Favorite Book? – NoneWhat CEO do you follow?— Indra NooyiWhat is your favorite online tool?— ReBumpDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Ignorance is bliss Time Stamped Show Notes:01:09 – Nathan's introduction 01:48 – Welcoming Ishveen to the show01:59 – Talking Forbes 30 Under 3002:24 – How Open Sponsorship makes money03:12 – Money is made on the brand wanting to find the athlete side--$400/month so not a huge barrier to entry—and %5 on the athlete side04:15 – The cash deals are not necessarily the most popular05:15 – Started in August 201405:39 – 400 brands have already signed up06:19 -- $120K annual revenue in 201506:48 – Trying to be at $3M at end of year07:39 – Customer Acquisition Cost is at $3008:41 – Lifetime value of a customer is between $1200 and $2K10:28 – Subscription minimum is 3 months12:12 – The value proposition14:50 -- Ishveen Anand LinkedIn 3 Key Points:If your customer acquisition cost is lower than lifetime value, why are you hesitating on spending?Don't let age hold you back, get started young!Know your value proposition like the back of your hand. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.