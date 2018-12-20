



The Top

No Way This Fitness App Worth $8m With No Revenue with Ashu Dubey of GetApplause EP 212

Ashu Dubey, Co-Founder of Get Applause, an app designed to help people lose weight and get back in shape. Listen as Nathan grills Ashu about the valuation of his business, how he was able to court Marc Benioff, and why an $8M offer wouldn't be enough for him to sell right now. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Pitch AnythingWhat CEO do you follow?— Jack DorseyWhat is your favorite online tool?— SideKick by HubspotDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Start one more company. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:06 – Nathan's introduction 01:32 – Welcoming Ashu to the show01:48 – How Ashu makes money02:40 – Volume, downloads, and how they're making money03:03 – Active users are defined as someone who takes an action with a month03:29 – Nathan quizzes Ashu on the meaning of "Retention"04:55 – Raising money, and keeping the lights on via a priced round06:25 – The leadership team at Applause07:50 – Why Ashu feels an $8M valuation is small08:40 – Optimize for the long term09:50 – Execution risk11:03 – The data points used for valuation12:53 – Courting Marc Benioff13:30 – Ashu's Twitter Handle 3 Key Points:Understand how you're going to make money—if you don't, you're done before you get started.Optimize your businesses for the long-term.Clearly understand your execution risk. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Sidekick – The online tool Ashu can't live withoutPitch Anything – Ashu's favorite business bookJack Dorsey – The CEO Ashu follows