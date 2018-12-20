



This Media Agency Does $6m in Revenue with 32 Employees With Matt Weinberg of Vector Media Group EP 211

Matt Weinberg, CEO of Vector Media Group a company that specializes in web design, content management, and general media consulting. Listen in as Matt shares the history of his 15 year old company, how it went from a small pet project to genuine giant, and what he sees for the future of media. Bio:Matt co­founded Vector Media Group in high school, and is now its President of Development and Technology. Vector is now 32 people and has been on the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest growingcompanies for 3 years in a row. We're fully bootstrapped: we've never taken outside funding or debt and have been profitable every single month since our start. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Getting to YesWhat CEO do you follow?— Travis KalanickWhat is your favorite online tool?— WorkFlowyDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Know how much harder it is to take a risk at 30 than 20. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:17 – Nathan's introduction 01:48 – Welcoming Matt to the show02:19 – Matt has one partner (Lee)02:36 – Company founded in 200003:02 – Started ramping up to a media company in 200503:40 – They are effectively a consulting company04:48 – Web design and consulting is the biggest aspect of Vector's business05:45 – Vector loves to get in with companies as early as possible06:44 – www.GreenTechMedia.com 07:55 – Vector bills at roughly $180/HR10:03 – Walking through the negotiation/fleshing out process11:12 – Catch problems EARLY11:28 – Vector can work on almost any budget12:00 – Ideas change DRAMATICALLY post launch12:50 – Working with the Associated Press13:41 -- @MRW 3 Key Points:Take risks before your 30…it gets harder after that birthday.Mentally and financially budget for the changes you'll want post launch—there will be many.Don't be afraid to price yourself as a premium product if you know you're worth it.