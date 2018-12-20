



$700k Raised For App That Connects Brands to High School Athletes With Brian Verne of Phantom EP 210

Brian Verne, CEO of Phenom, former college baseball player, and native of Cleveland, Ohio. Listen as Nathan and Brian chat about life as a college athlete, and why big time athletic brands are starting to sponsor high school athletes when they once only cared about the pros. Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Art of FeelingWhat CEO do you follow?— N/AWhat is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Understand how difficult it is to build a business. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:17 – Nathan's introduction 01:35 – Welcoming Brian to the show01:45 – What Phenom is03:35 – How Phenom makes money04:01 – Phenom gives young athletes the ability to connect with large brands04:38 – Currently connected with Wilson05:18 – The payment model between Phenom and Wilson06:04 – Currently have 60K users 06:50 – defining an "active" user08:49 – There's a massive psychological connection between gear and performance11:15 – Brian talks about supporting himself in lieu of revenue12:32 – Right now, Brian is taking down $30K per year13:28 – Maxing out credit cards, getting down the last penny—but it's worth it15:18 – Brian is 2816:00 – Instagram is the basis of Phenom's business 3 Key Points:Building a business is a bitch—never forget it.Don't quit just because the money isn't "there"—make whatever personal cuts you need to keep the momentum going.Parlay life lessons into your business. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Slack – The online tool Brian can't live withoutThe Art of Feeling – Brian's favorite business bookWilson – Large sporting goods company that Phenom partners withPhenom – Brian's company