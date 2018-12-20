



From $10m+ Hedge Fund Details to $2.4m Travel Company To FinTech Startup with Derek Capo of eFin EP 209

Derek Capo, a former hedge fund guy, and Miami native who witnessed the 2007 real estate collapse first hand. Listen as Nathan asks Derek about his life in a hedge fund, his several entrepreneurial ventures, and what it's like saying "See-ya" to South Beach to set up a business ½ a world away in China. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – N/AWhat CEO do you follow?— Hoby DarlingWhat is your favorite online tool?— AsanaDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Focus on more profitable businesses Time Stamped Show Notes:01:16 – Nathan's introduction 01:35 – Welcoming Derek to the show01:48 – Life in a hedge fund and in Fin Tech02:22 – The biggest win?—Jet Blue—made $3-4 million in a few weeks04:27 – Luck versus Skill in the hedge fund game07:35 – Compensation in a hedge fund08:50 – Not many 21 year olds get started in a hedge fund09:50 – It's ALL about the hustle10:50 – Heading to China from Miami11:18 – Seeing the financial crisis LIVE in Miami12:16 – In the "shorting" game you have to be patient and willing to wait years to see your positions pay off12:44 – Why Derek went to China14:30 – The lifestyle in China is cheap, but not as cheap as you might think14:58 – www.efin.com 16:25 – Derek has two partners from China17:17 – How Derek will eventually make revenue with EFin17:38 – So far have put $50K into the business20:30 – Derek@Efin.com 3 Key Points:Engage prospects with content before making an offer.Get facetime with people, build intimacy.Test different things to see what works well…when you find it, hit it hard and fast. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Google Keep – The online tool Ezra can't live withoutwww.EFin.com – Derek's new businessDerek@Efin.com – Derek's email address