The Art of a Profitable Book Launch with Born For This Author Chris Guillebeau EP 208

Chris Guillebeau, a world traveler and writer who helps people get the kick start they need in life. Listen as Nathan asks Chris about the publishing industry’s trade secrets, and how he built a booming career in writing. Famous 5:Favorite Book? – Mountains Beyond MountainsWhat CEO do you follow?— N/AWhat is your favorite online tool?— OmniFocusDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—You don’t need to have everything figured out, don’t be afraid.\ Time Stamped Show Notes:01:17 – Nathan’s introduction 01:35 – How Chris makes money02:30 – Chris is 3702:38 – An entrepreneur is someone who will work 24 hours a day to avoid working 1 hour a day for someone else03:15 – So many people are out there making a great living for themselves OUTSIDE of silicon valley04:15 – The #1 thing you can do is create something of value05:55 – Relationships are the key to success07:12 – Make sure your book kills in the first few week07:51 – Chris is published through Random House09:24 – If you don’t love books, if you don’t love to read and if you don’t love to WRITE—do not become a writer10:18 – Books account for 50% of Chris’ revenue10:58 – Multiple six figures in royalty income via Chris’ books12:34 – Converting email and social followers into sales16:35 – Optimizing book orders depends on the stage of the publication process17:50 – Cracking the Amazon Top 25 means selling a copy in a day19:03 – www.ChrisGuillebeau.com 3 Key Points:Don’t be afraid of making a move, just go for it.If you’re going to become a writer, you had better LOVE writing.Relationships are the key to success. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Born for This – Chris’ latest book The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop