How Male Marketer Does $1.5m Per Month In Womens Cosmetics with Ezra Firestone of Boom! By Cindy Joseph EP 207

Ezra Firestone, the Smart Marketer and Co-Founder of BOOM! By Cindy Joseph. Listen as Nathan and Ezra discuss the intricacies of intelligent digital marketing, why a universal sales funnel can work extremely well, and how the relationships you make are often your best tools for success. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:17 – Nathan’s introduction 01:49 – Welcoming Ezra to the show02:11 – Talking about BOOM!02:27 – Fundamentally—they’re selling an idea03:00 – http://www.boombycindyjoseph.com/04:23 – The best-selling item of 201304:43 – Ezra uses a universal sales funnel05:12 – Engage with content and then make an offer 06:00 – No long-form sales page, just the product list07:24 – Different content sells to different people08:04 – Get facetime, build intimacy10:00 – the lifetime value of a customer—historically $12011:00 – Ad purchasing is done manually11:25 – Buying traffic is wide to narrow---work wide to narrow12:00 – See what works, then hit it hard and fast13:00 – eCommerce business doesn’t do as well as information marketing business14:05 – eCommerce businesses fuel information businesses Famous 5Favorite Book? – Extreme Revenue GrowthWhat CEO do you follow?— N/AWhat is your favorite online tool?— Google KeepDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Have less attention on yourself and be interested in other people, rather than trying to be interesting to other people. 3 Key Points:Engage prospects with content before making an offer.Get facetime with people, build intimacy.Test different things to see what works well…when you find it, hit it hard and fast. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Google Keep – The online tool Ezra can’t live withoutExtreme Revenue Growth – Ezra’s favorite business bookBOOM! – One of Ezra’s best businesses CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop