How to Bet On Poker Players and Make Money with Scott Hansbury of YouStake EP 206

Scott Hansbury, CEO of YouStake, a company that gives poker fans the ability to stake their favorite players in real, fully-licensed tournaments. As a 53 year-old entrepreneur and former Sun Microsystems executive, Scott is a goldmine of business insight—listen as he shares those insights with us on today's show. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:18 – Nathan's introduction 01:45 – Welcoming Scott to the show02:00 – Giving up the corporate world02:46 – Talking successful exits03:32 – Mezzanine round of funding04:00 – ARR was $15M when they sold to Sun Microsystems at $400M—during the silly days of the internet '99 05:31 – Staying motivated when you're "Set for life"07:15 – Staking in the poker industry08:19 – Person to Person sponsorship—IRS approved!08:44 – Bootstrapped to launch10:25 – How the betting/staking works11:08 – So far, YouStake has garnered $2.8M stakes and $1.4M pledges12:30 – There are a shitload of poker fans worldwide14:24 – The average stake is $34015:13 -- %5 goes to YouStake and 2.9% goes to fee processors15:53 – Registered and Active Users are the two metrics that matter most to YouStake16:41 – User acquisition is done through social media17:53 – Scott@YouStake.com Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Innovator's DilemmaWhat CEO do you follow?— Jeff BezosWhat is your favorite online tool?— WunderlistDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Spend more time conducting 24-sponges, filter, and then apply. 3 Key Points:Think about building a business overseas—America isn't always the best place.