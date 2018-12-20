



No One Is Talking About This Multi-Million Dollar Tech Company in Barecelona with Gina Tost of GeneApp Episode 238

Gina Tost, a journalist, author of the book Vida Extra, cofounder for Gin App—one on the Top 100 Start Ups of 2015. Listen as Gina shares insights surrounding her marketplace app and how her company creates organic reach in Barcelona. Famous 5Favorite Book? – Who by Geoff Smart and Randy StreetWhat CEO do you follow?— NoneWhat is your favorite online tool?— Twitter & TweetDeckDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Focus on learning everything because you'll never know when you can use itTime Stamped Show Notes:01:00 – Nathan's introduction01:48 – Welcoming Gina to the show02:02 – All about Gin App04:20 – Currently working with 350 advertisers and 700 sources06:35 – Annual revenue for 2015 - $750K07:40 – Monthly subscription10:45 – Average invoicing of $1000 monthly11:29 – "We don't track cost per signup because, nowadays, everything is organic"13:25 – More than 10,000 bloggers made money from the app13:53 – Twitter @Ginapp15:24 – Famous 5 3 Key Points:Bloggers are app promoters, not advertisers—never lose sight of that.When you're trying to market your business—try and make as much organic as you can. Keep making money! If you're making money, you're making progress!