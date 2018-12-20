



The Top

She's Built a $500k/year Company in Bali Looking for $8m Pre-Money Valuation with Andrea Loubier of MailBird EP 205

Andrea Loubier, the CEO of Mailbird, a company that is revolutionizing the way online communication is conducted through email reform. Tune-in to hear Andrea talk about abandoning her humdrum corporate life for her exciting entrepreneurial venture based in Silicon Bali. Andrea Loubier is a travel addict, who is obsessed with spicy food, third culture kid who is crazy passionate about improving the unification of online communication...starting with email. As the CEO of Mailbird and one of Southeast Asia leading female thought leaders, Andrea is taking on Outlook from Silicon Bali. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:12 – Nathan’s introduction 01:39 – Welcoming Andrea to the show01:54 – Building the business in Bali02:03 – Mailbird is a Swiss-Army knife for email02:50 – Just hit 1M mailboxes managed03:14 – Close to $500K in AR03:44 – They’ve hit on a solid model05:09 – The Flash-sale pricing structure05:55 – After the banner—20% conversion06:45 – Before the banner—10% conversion07:15 – Mailbird has been around since 201207:39 – Breakdown between one-time payers and subscribers?—50/5008:53 – Does the lifetime subscription leave money on the table?10:00 – Looking at retention numbers10:24 – Monthly retention is the most important figure11:07 – Very, very high churn w/ Mailbird, as a result, they need a high-acquisition model12:04 – Ideally in SaaS, you want churn at 5%13:00 – The 1st $100K was bootstrapped—now looking for $10M in Series A13:58 – Putting a $10M valuation on a company that’s cranking $500K in ARR15:35 – AngelList has an awesome valuation tool16:00 – Team of 12 people, full-time17:36 – AL@GetMailBird.com Famous 5Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard ThingsWhat CEO do you follow?— Ryan HooverWhat is your favorite online tool?— Mailbird Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Find what makes you happy, find a way to help the world, and find something that you want to leave behind. 3 Key Points:Don’t necessarily be afraid of high churn.Understand what you want your legacy to be and make sure it benefits the world.Think about building a business overseas—America isn’t always the best place. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Mailbird – The online tool Andrea can’t live withoutThe Hard Thing About Hard Things – Andrea’s favorite business bookRyan Hoover – The CEO Andrea closely follows Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop