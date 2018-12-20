



From 0 to 1 Billion Impressions With Imoji Founders Daniel and Jason EP 204:

Nathan speaks with Daniel Brusilovsky and Jason Stein, the co-founders of i-Moji.Daniel Brusilovsky and Jason Stein are two of the co­founders at i­moji, the largest sticker library in the world. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:08 – Nathan's introduction 01:33 – Welcoming Daniel and Jason to the show01:45 – Six founders of i-Moji02:48 – Do what you're passionate about03:30 – Jason originally operated at Hotel Tonight03:54 – How they're making money?—They're not04:48 – Give users as fast and relevant experience no matter what05:48 – A b2c product06:05 – Left Shark example07:01 – Proactively try to curate categories and put them in trending lists so people don't have to search for them07:36 – Where to experience i-moji09:47 – The team is 7 people full time and they've raised $2M of seed in equity10:27 – Advice on raising capital in the B2C space11:01 – Understand how it becomes a massive business12:35 – In the b2c space, you've got to have a following13:08 – Impression goal is in the billions per month13:75 – i-moji doesn't track users14:22 – Have a ROCK SOLID vision15:56 – Jason@imojiapp.com Famous 5Favorite Book? – Delivering HappinessWhat CEO do you follow?— Elon MuskWhat is your favorite online tool?— EvernoteDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Do what you love. Take Risk. Always trust your gut. 3 Key Points:Life and success are rooted in passion—do what you love.Have a ROCK SOLID vision if you want to your business to appeal to people, especially investors.If you want to make it in the consumer space, you need massive following. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Evernote – The online tool Daniel and Jason can't live withoutDelivering Happiness – Daniel and Jason's favorite business bookElon Musk – The CEO Daniel and Jason closely follow