Growing to $50k/mo with Roost CEO Jon Gillon Ep 202

Jon Gillon, 7x startup founder, 4x failer, general Silicon Valley Hustler, and free-style rapper. Listen in as Jon shares his story of early failure, how he remained persistent, and how his latest startup Roost came to be. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:08 – Nathan's introduction 01:30 – Welcoming Jon to the show01:53 – The 4 failures were Jon's most important lessons02:40 – Did the friends and family round02:53 – Hiring an engineer is the hardest part of getting a business off the ground04:05 – Just in the failed businesses Jon's raised $35K05:20 – Jon's biggest competitors06:00 – 15% transaction fee on all Roost transactions06:29 – AirBNB for inanimate objects08:22 – How to look for a lead investor—it's not a willy nilly process09:45 – Zipcar and Enterprise are big partners of Roost10:16 – Finding a technical co-founder at the start of Roost12:20 – http://www.medium.com/@jongillon Famous 5Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleWhat CEO do you follow?— Jack Dorsey What is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Nobody really knows what they're doing…they're learning as they go along. Just try it and be confident. 3 Key Points:You're not looking for a lead investor, you're hiring one—this person will be a part of your company for a long time.Bringing a GREAT engineer on-board early is key to the life of your business.Nobody knows what they're doing until they're actually doing it—just give something a try! Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Slack – The online tool Matthew can't live withoutHow to Win Friends and Influence People – Jon's favorite business bookJack Dorsey – The CEO Jon closely follows