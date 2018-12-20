



The Top

Freelance Marketplace AwesomeWeb Hits 1100 Active Freelancers With Nick Tart Episode 198

Nicholas Tart, one of the founders of AwesomeWeb, a freelance marketplace for people who do and need awesome work. Listen as Nathan and Nick talk about the journey to a viable product, the challenge freelancers face, and why AwesomeWeb is so different compared to Elance or Upwork. Nicholas Tart is the co­founder and product manager for AwesomeWeb, a professional freelance marketplace for people who do and need awesome work. He's focused on building a perfect SaaS web app that'll help other founders make their sites more awesome. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:01 – Nathan's introduction 01:18 – Nathan welcomes Nick to the show 01:50 – Nick likes the show because Nathan asks good questions02:15 – AwesomeWeb is a great bootsrapped website02:45 – Spend $30K to get from idea to minimum viable product03:00 – Charge $17-$27 to participate on the business—the only people that pay are the freelancers04:08 – Walking through the growth of AwesomeWeb05:37 – More focused on creating a great experience than maxing out revenue06:07 – AwesomeWeb's goal is to help freelancers earn $100K per year07:43 – Processing 36 jobs per month with a worth of $2-5K08:33 – The long-term goals of AwesomeWeb08:51 – Finding great clients is insanely difficult as a freelancer09:39 – Always be willing to sell09:54 – Attracting new customers10:00 – Income Diary Famous 5Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleWhat CEO do you follow?— Neal PatelWhat is your favorite online tool?— N/ADo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Learn how to ask good questions and tell good stories 3 Key Points:If you're a freelancer when you find a good client, hold onto them for dear life.Ask good questions and tell better stories.Get to a minimum viable product as cheaply as possible. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.How to Win Friends and Influence People – Nick's favorite bookNeal Patel – The CEO Nick followsIncome Diary – A fantastic blog Nick follows