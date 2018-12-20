



The Top

Would You Sell for $6m Today? No. With Olivier Pailhes of Aircall.io EP 200

Olivier Pailhes, the CEO of Aircall.io, an app that lets you buy one or several phone numbers across the world, add teammates to your dashboard, and place & receive calls on existing devices. Listen as Nathan and Olivier discuss the importance of clearly outlining equity splits, and the importance of starting a business at young rather than old age. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:01 – Nathan’s introduction 01:23 – Welcoming Olivier to the show01:29 – Based in Paris01:42 – Worked for years in Strategy Consulting03:03 – What Aircall does04:57 – The conversation surrounding splitting equity06:19 – How much of the business Olivier still owns06:35 – Aircall charges per month and per seat07:08 – 2015 revenue08:08 – Finding new customers09:10 – The average customer pays $100 per month09:27 – Talking gross retention10:40 – Negative churn11:12 – Customer acquisition cost 13:01 – Sales Call Center is only 6 people15:00 – Aircall’s main goal is to secure a few HUGE customers15:40 – Want to grow revenue number by 5x per year16:05 – www.Aircall.io Famous 5Favorite Book? – Predictable RevenueWhat CEO do you follow?— Jorn Lyseggen What is your favorite online tool?— SlackDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Just start building your company—don’t waste time, don’t take the “classical path” 3 Key Points:Start building your dream TODAY.Have clear conversations when it comes to splitting equity.Don’t worry about 8 hours of sleep—you can adapt. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Predictable Revenue – Olivier’s favorite bookJorn Lyseggen – The CEO Olivier adoresSlack – The online tool Olivier can’t live without Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop