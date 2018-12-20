



How To Make $500k/year Podcasting With Best Selling Author Jay Baer EP 197

Ep 197 Jay Baer, the world's most retweeted person among digital marketers. Jay is a renowned business strategist, keynote speaker and the New York Times best­selling author of five books. Listen as Nathan and Jay talk about the difference between a workshop and keynote speaker, the importance of having a "bad cop" on your team, and why being patient is grossly undervalued. Jay Baer is the world's most retweeted person among digital marketers. He is a renowned business strategist, keynote speaker and the New York Times best­selling author of five books who travels the world helping businesspeople get and keep more customers. Jay has advised more than 700 companies since 1994, including Caterpillar, Nike, Allstate, The United Nations and 32 of the FORTUNE 500. He is the founder of Convince & Convert, a strategy consulting firm that helps prominent companies gain and keep more customers through the smart intersection of technology, social media, and customer service. His Convince & Convert Media division owns the world's #1 content marketing blog, the world's top marketing podcast, and many other education resources for business owners and executives. The creator of five multi­million dollar companies, Jay is an active venture capitalist and technology advisor, as well as an avid tequila collector, and certified barbecue judge. Time Stamped Show Notes:02:07 – Nathan's welcomes Jay to the show02:28 – Jay's #1 channel03:55 – Until your scheduled release date…don't sell your book on Amazon05:25 – HugYourHaters.com05:49 – The advantage of partnering with corporate sponsors for generating marquee revenue 07:28 – Valuing sponsorships08:45 – Jay has 6 podcasts and advertisements are normally recorded LIVE in the show09:41 -- $500K per year on the podcasts alone10:12 – The only 3 people Jay will do FREE gigs for10:40 – Reward the people that help you build your career11:10 – MC-ing something is HARD—way harder than doing a keynote11:35 – If you're a speaker, you do NOT negotiate your own rate—get yourself a "bad cop" biz dev person12:40 – Jay's 1st paid speaking gig13:08 – The more you speak, the more you speak13:40 – Start playing for free, then start playing for beer, then start playing for favors, then start playing for money—you have to be PATIENT14:35 – Workshop Speakers versus Keynote Speakers15:30 – Jay does $1M a year in speaking--$20-25K per event16:34 – www.JayBaer.com Famous 5Favorite Book? – DifferentWhat CEO do you follow?— Gary VaynerchukWhat is your favorite online tool?— SigstrDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Understand the real rhythms of business and be patient. 3 Key Points:The more you speak, the more you speak.If you're not patient, you're not successful.Reward the people that help you build your career.