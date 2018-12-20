



The Top

30,000 Pounds Per Day, Efficiency Machine Did $7m Last Year on Industrial Planks with Brian Adams of Rumber.com EP 196

Brian Adams, CEO of Rumber Materials Inc, a company that manufactures composite material boards, sheets and molded products from 100% recycled tire rubber and plastics. Time Stamped Show Notes:00:57 – Nathan's introduction to today's show01:39 – Brian defines what Rumber does04:35 – How Brian came into Rumber04:49 – Know what you love to do and do it05:09 – Bought Rumber in 2012 for $5 million05:55 – Rumber turns about 30% of gross income into profit06:35 – The biggest challenge Rumber faces07:37 – Controlling the manufacturing process in the United States08:53 – This is a high-abrasion, industrial good09:19 – Pounds per hour is how the measure their performance—1,250 lbs per hour is a GREAT day10:43 – Find Brian on LinkedIn Famous 5Favorite Book? – Think and Grow RichWhat CEO do you follow?— NoneWhat is your favorite online tool?— Strategic CoachDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— YesIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Don't do it by yourself—partner with someone else, someone who's been there before 3 Key Points:Know what you love and do it.Learn from someone else's mistakes.Get 8 hours of sleep! Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Strategic Coach – Brian's favorite online toolThink and Grow Rich – Brian's favorite book