$120k, Hustle, and a Hugely Successful Digital Magazine with Margaret Brown or Podster EP 195

Ep 195 Margaret Brown, the owner and publisher of Shelf Media a company that holds and manages a variety of free digital publications. Listen as Nathan and Margaret talk about the art of driving revenue from publishing, what it takes to turn a profit, and how digital publishing works. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Four Hour Work Week What CEO do you follow?— Alex Blumberg What is your favorite online tool?— BlinkPlan Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Embrace who you are and what you were meant to do. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:45 – Margaret breaks down Shelf Media 02:40 – Invested less than 10K to get started 03:45 – Acquiring the 1st 1,000 readers 04:24 – The primary thing that got them on the map was media coverage 04:54 – Throw a lot of spaghetti at the wall and something will stick 05:38 – Press Rush 07:09 – Subscriptions to all Shelf content is FREE 07:39 – You have to believe in your product 08:38 – The revenue model of Shelf Media 09:43 – $4k a month in to be profitable 10:17 – It takes a lot of failure to lead to success 12:55 – The rates for advertising with Shelf Unbound 13:50 -- $20K per issue of Shelf Unbound (125K readership) in top-line revenue 15:19 – ShelfMediaGroup.com Margaret@ShelfMediaGroup.com 3 Key Points: Learn how to fail. Then learn how to fail faster. You don't always need a ton of money per month to be profitable…just keep your overhead low. Embrace who you are—don't fight it. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable. Press Rush – A media tool Margaret loves Alex Blumberg – CEO of Gimlet Media BlinkPlan – Margaret's favorite online tool The Four Hour Work Week – Time Ferris' book