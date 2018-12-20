



The Right Way to Do Real Estate with Engelo Rumora Episode 194

Ep 194 Engelo Rumora a property developer who also owns Ohio Cash Flow a multi-million dollar Turnkey Real Estate Investment company based in Toledo, Ohio that specializes in providing turnkey properties in the Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio markets. Listen as Nathan and Engelo talk about establishing a secure property portfolio, the art of the hustle, and why you need to keep throwing the "mud." Time Stamped Show Notes:02:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show01:28 – Living as a "Recovering CEO"02:40 – Building a $1M portfolio at a young age03:45 – Engelo was losing money on his mortgage payments04:50 – Optimizing real estate investments for cash flow05:09 – Establish an end-goal? How much money do you need per month to live on your own terms?05:39 – Every piece of property you buy needs to bring you closer to your goal06:38 – Engelo was 23 when he started doing the real estate investment work07:05 – Making $80K per year as a laborer08:40 – Hope is not a strategy—it's for people with terminal illnesses09:30 – Talking about Engelo's plans for his portfolio10:13 – At this time, Engelo only has 3, residential properties11:25 – Goal for this year is to close 250+ deals11:45 – How Engelo finds his deals?—any means necessary12:53 – Life is about the hustle—keep throwing mud, eventually it will stick13:50 – Profits derived from property investors with a penchant for rentals14:39 – It's not about leaving a legacy, it's about helping people16:24 – Google Engelo Romero Famous 5Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleWhat CEO do you follow?— Nido QubeinWhat is your favorite online tool?— HipChatDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Be more patient 3 Key Points:Be patient.Beware the dangers of refinancing on your property.Hustle your ass off. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Nido Qubein – The CEO Engelo adoresHipChat -- The tool Engleo couldn't live withoutSquare1 and Silicon Valley Bank – The big players in venture debt CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives