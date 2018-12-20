



How To Grow a $10 Million Annual Recurring Revenue SaaS Business Jared Fuller Episode 193

Ep 193 Jared Fuller (Recovering) CEO of PandaDoc, a company that’s focused on making the digitization of documents a simply smooth process. Listen as Nathan and Jared talk about venture debt, the hidden value of recurring revenue, and Jared’s famous title of “Recovering CEO”. Time Stamped Show Notes:01:05 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s show01:28 – Living as a “Recovering CEO”01:55 – Recurring revenue is the way to go02:09 – Screwed up lots of stuff, but that’s OK02:23 – MRR before everything crashed02:50 – Fought over stupid stuff that had nothing to do with getting customers03:20 – Make sure you start a company with someone who’s done it before04:12 – Get focused on getting shit done05:55 – Talking about PandaDoc—going after the document as a whole06:50 – How PandaDoc makes money06:55 – Panda could be profitable tomorrow if it wanted to be07:50 – Talking venture debt (Square1 and Silicon Valley Bank)08:12 – The revenue and books on PandaDoc are SO good venture debt made sense09:35 – 4% interest rate11:00 – People raise money in a short-sighted way—huge mistake11:45 – 25 team members in Belarus and 40 people in San Francisco13:20 – The library of free templates is the secret sauce of PandaDoc’s SEO success14:35 – The big deals are in outbound client acquisition15:40 – Jared@PandaDoc.com Famous 5Favorite Book? – Leadership and Self-DeceptionWhat CEO do you follow?— NoWhat is your favorite online tool?— YesWareDo you get 8 hours of sleep?— NoIf you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Understand the value of recurring revenue—stop relying on project based fees 3 Key Points:Recurring revenue is the key to happiness and success.Start a business with people you can REALLY trust and (ideally) people that have done it before.Do NOT raise money in a short-sighted way. Resources Mentioned:Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn’t have to work or pay for.Host Gator - Powerful web hosting made easy and affordable.Leadership and Self-Deception – Jared’s favorite bookYesWare -- The tool Jared couldn't live withoutSquare1 and Silicon Valley Bank – The big players in venture debt CreditsShow Notes provided by Mallard Creatives Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop